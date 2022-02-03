Nigeria recommends African collaboration on climate change, others

Nigeria has recommended greater collaboration among Africans to effectively confront challenges in climate change, public health, local vaccine production, among others as the continent needed to brace up for wider cooperation and productivity.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, said that African nations need to prepare itself more for intra African collaboration to fight public health challenges, work together to promote vaccine production in Africa, adding that it will increase prompt response to climate change and the zero-emissions targets.

Buhari, also noted that The COVID-19 pandemic has severely weakened African economies but it has also left important lessons which should encourage the collaborations to tackle its effect.

Speaking during at a meeting of the African Union (AU) on the New Partnership for African Development(NEPAD) in Abuja, on Wednesday, Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said that Africa must contribute their immense quota towards ensuring that the environment is protected and climate change is boosted.

“We must of course contribute our quota in protecting the environment and preventing climate change; but we must also continue to build sustainable power systems to accelerate development and create economic opportunities for our people.” he said.

“To prepare itself more for intra African collaboration to fight public health challenges, work together to promote vaccine production in Africa, and prompt response to climate change and the zero-emissions targets. The COCID-19 pandemic has severely weakened our economies but it has also left important lessons.

“One is that Africa needs to prepare itself more for intra African collaboration to fight public health challenges, especially those of pandemic scale.

“We must work together to promote vaccine production in Africa; second issue I would like to raise is Africa’s response to climate change and the zero-emissions targets set in Paris and at subsequent climate change meetings.” he added.

