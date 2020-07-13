Nigeria receives $8m COVID-19 medical equipment from Germany, ECOWAS

The Federal Government has disclosed that it had taken delivery of medical equipment, Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) worth of US $8million from the German Government and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to support the nation’s fight against coronavirus.

As stated, the medical equipment includes 12,800 goggles, 294,000 small, medium and large gloves, 23,220 small, medium and large gowns, 8,190 overall, and 1,600 face shields. Other items also delivered were 12, 000 masks, 10,000 surgical masks, 5,000 sanitizers, 40,512 diagnostic test kits, and two each of ventilators and ventilator trolleys.

The Chairman of Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said that ECOWAS in collaboration with the German government through its Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the development agency-Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and well as a bank- Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), delivered the medical equipment to Nigeria.

Speaking during the daily briefing of the Taskforce on Monday, Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the medical equipment received was part of the ECOWAS regional response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic to augment the country’s health emergency response.

“In furtherance of the partnership we have built, Nigeria received US$8million worth of PPEs from the German Government and the ECOWAS Commission.

“Also, in line with Mr. President’s role as the ECOWAS COVID-19 champion, Nigeria provided the warehouse space and shall support with the logistics for delivering the materials to other ECOWAS member countries.

“The PTF would like to use this opportunity to thank the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Economic Commission of West African States,” he said.

He, however, urged Nigerians to remain conscious of the fight against the deadly respiratory disease by adhering to all safety measures in practicing social distancing and other guidelines outlined by governments and health experts.

“The pandemic would not go away by a wish, neither would it go away if we refuse to keep safe. Please let’s all resolve to play our part, while Government does its best to save lives and livelihood,” he added.