Nigeria readies for COVID-19 vaccines delivery in 10days

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that barring any last minute changes, the country would take delivery of coronavirus vaccines in next ten days and that vaccination would follow immediately.

He indicated that the country had put necessary measures in place for smooth take off of the nation’s vaccination programme and that the Federal Government was committed in protecting Nigerians from all forms of diseases.

The minister maintained that the delayed being experienced in taking delivery of the vaccines was beyond the country’s control as producing nations were just approving license for other countries to reproduce.

“We are told that by the end of this month, which is about 10 days from now, we shall get the vaccines.

“We do not produce the vaccines. They are manufactured abroad in about four or five countries,” he told newsmen yesterday the end of an inspection tour of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

Ehanire explained that the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Russia and China that had succeeded in producing the vaccines have now giving licences to other countries to reproduce them.

“South Africa has a licence to make the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, while Russia only recently gave India the licence to produce AstraZeneca,’’ the minister said.

He said that countries that produced the vaccines had serious challenges with COVID-19 and decided to attend to their needs first, a situation that the WHO described as vaccine nationalism.

Ehanire noted that while the whole world suffered the pangs of COVID-19 about 75 per cent of vaccines already produced were being used in 10 countries.

The minister stressed that Nigeria had put all facilities in place to receive the vaccines.