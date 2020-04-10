By Idowu Abdullahi,

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to ensure Easter festivities are celebrated in moderation by staying committed to health experts advised on curtailing community spread of coronavirus, saying Nigeria and the world at large will overcome the deadly disease.

He explained that by adhering to measures put in place by the governments in mitigating the spread of coronavirus, the country is better prepared to gain control of the novel virus within its border.

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 elections, asked Nigerians to keep the hope alive and extend helping hands despite the sudden life changes emplaced by the lockdown directive by the government.

The former Vice President in his Easter message released through his media aide, Paul Ibe, enjoined Christians to understand the current world realities occasioned by the breakout of coronavirus remains reminiscent of the tribulations, trial, and suffering of Jesus Christ as he set out to fulfill his mandate of saving mankind.

“After all that Christ went through, he triumphed the machinations of his enemies, which is the reason for the Easter celebrations. Christians and mankind, in general, shall overcome the present predicament of lockdown, sit-ins, and social distancing to celebrate the end of the pandemic and life would gradually return to normal again,” the statement read.

He commended some Nigerians who have made financial contributions to the Federal Government for its efforts in its fight against the pestilence, urged them to assist the downtrodden in the society and reduce their level of despondency.

Furthermore, Atiku enjoined the Federal Government to put in place a solid plan of action to provide succor and economic support to the majority of Nigerians in mitigating the hardship brought upon by the deadly virus.