Nigeria: Not again must we go to war

All indices staring us in the faces now are that of a country sitting on a time bomb or keg of gun powder, waiting to explode. Never again that Nigeria must experience a civil war.

This is because the leftovers and carcasses of the 1967-70 civil war are still there for all to see. Even Nigerians, who were not born during the time of the war, are very much in tune with the sad experiences of what the war looked like.

It is not a coincidence that the larger part of the nation’s population today are youths. Maybe that is the reason they often time drum the beats of war, especially on social media.

Can we really say that the three Rs the military leaders who led the war agreed on during the Aburi Accord in Kumasi, Ghana at the end of the war were carried out to the latter? For the purpose of our readers, the 3 Rs are Reconciliation, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation.

It is not for me to bring back the old sad memory of the Civil war or reopen the unhealing scars that we have to leave with, but I have chosen to go this route to better express myself on the need for all Nigerians irrespective of Religion or Ethnicity to say a resounding no to any form of civil disturbance talk less of war that does no one any good. Perhaps, this could be a subject of debate since countries like the United States (US) and Russia usually profit from the sale of Arms and Ammunition when there is war within and between nations due to unresolved differences. Examples abound.

Even when countries go to war no matter how long like the current Russian-Ukraine war, it is at the roundtable that parties discuss and agree to a ceasefire and ends the senseless war. I must be quick to say that many are of the view that the Russia/Ukraine example I cited is that of invasion by an aggressor who wanted to prove superior power and not a proper war. I agree.

And since we cannot reverse the Almagamation of 1914, then we must learn how to tolerate and leave with one another. I doubt if anyone will disagree with me that a united Nigeria is better than one thousand and one divided Nigeria along Religion or Ethnic bias.

If the majority of over 200 hundred million Nigerians concur with my submission, and for those of us who have access to this platform, then we must all ensure that whatever dummy or game our Politicians sell to us, it should die on arrival.

Let me also borrow the popular words of one of our Presidential Candidates ( I beg of you to spare his name) who always says and I quote” You don’t throw away the Baby with the Birth water” indicates that no matter our challenges, difficulties, disputes, crisis, we cannot throw away our country, Nigeria and place of Birth.

It is possible for anyone to convert to any Religion of choice which we have seen over the years and still happening, but have you seen any Nigerian who has made an attempt to change his ethnicity or tribe under whatever guise, your answer is as good as mine. I strongly believe that lack of good leadership constitutes the major challenge facing us.

However, the governed cannot also totally absolve themselves from our current predicament. I make bold to say this because, rather than tell them the truth to their faces, what we do is sing their praises because of short-time benefits. Even In our places of worship, we reserved for them a special place and accord them undue recognition because of the monetary gains we stand to benefit. No one asks questions again about where is the money coming from. Are we not partners in crime?

Before I let you go, please join me in making a case for a more united and prosperous Nigeria, this is the only way we can indeed represent the so-called giant of Africa cliche. In a few weeks from now, electioneering campaigns for 2023 will kick off, you and I can make the desired change we deserve by doing the needful in ensuring that our Democratic rights are protected, our vote counts, and say no to selling or buying of votes and ultimately guard against all forms of violence for smooth conduct of 2023 general elections. I pledge Nigeria my country, so help me God….

Taiwo Olapade, Lagos-based Journalist and Political Strategist.

