Nigeria: North Central and poor cancer care

As the world commemorates World Cancer Day, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D (North Central), has issued a passionate plea to governments in the region and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strengthen cancer care, prevention, and early detection systems.

As cancer remains a major global health threat, NAWOJ’s National Vice President for the zone, Mrs. Chizoba Ogbeche, in a press release emphasized the urgency of proactive measures to curb the disease’s rising prevalence, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) like Nigeria.

The growing burden of cancer statistics from the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) paint a stark picture:

In 2022 alone, an estimated 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths were reported worldwide.

Nearly 70% of these deaths occurred in LMICs, where access to quality healthcare remains a challenge.

Projections suggest an 87.5% increase in cancer cases by 2050, highlighting the need for urgent interventions.

Cancer is responsible for 20% of premature deaths due to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), but experts assert that 30% to 50% of cancer-related deaths could be prevented through targeted public health initiatives.

Bridging the gap in cancer prevention and care, one of the major concerns raised by NAWOJ is limited access to cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment facilities, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Mrs. Ogbeche stressed that addressing these challenges requires a combination of public health policies and systemic healthcare improvements.

She urged state governments and the FCT administration to:

i. Invest in Early Detection: Many cancer cases in Nigeria are diagnosed at late stages due to poor awareness and inadequate screening facilities. Expanding access to regular screenings at primary healthcare centers (PHCs) could significantly improve early detection rates.

ii. Improve Access to Cancer Treatment: Many patients struggle to afford life-saving treatment, which is often concentrated in urban areas. State governments must work towards subsidizing cancer medications and decentralizing treatment centers.

iii. Strengthen Primary Healthcare Services: Integrating cancer screening and management into PHCs and community-level health programs can help bridge the gap in access to care.

iv. Promote Public Awareness and Behavioral Change: Cancer prevention is closely linked to lifestyle factors, such as smoking, unhealthy diets, excessive alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity. Public health campaigns targeting these risk factors could help reduce cancer incidence.

v. Enhance Support Systems for Patients: Beyond medical treatment, cancer patients need emotional, psychological, and financial support. Establishing patient support groups and improving access to palliative care can significantly improve quality of life for those affected.

“United by Unique”: A Collective Responsibility.

The theme for this year’s World Cancer Day, “United by Unique,” underscores the importance of putting people at the center of cancer care. It encourages communities, healthcare providers, and governments to collaborate in new and innovative ways to combat the disease.

In North Central Nigeria, where healthcare infrastructure remains a challenge, a multi-stakeholder approach is essential. Government agencies, NGOs, media, and private sector stakeholders must unite to drive policies that prioritize cancer prevention, treatment, and patient support.

The fight against cancer requires urgent action, political will, and sustained investment. By strengthening early detection, expanding treatment access, and prioritizing prevention strategies, North Central states and the FCT can significantly reduce the cancer burden and save countless lives.

As NAWOJ continues to advocate improved cancer care, it is up to government officials, health professionals, and the public to ensure that this call to action translates into meaningful change. Only through collective effort and strategic investments can Nigeria hope to reverse the alarming cancer trends and offer hope to millions affected by the disease.