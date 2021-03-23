Nigeria, Niger Republic to double sub-regional security against insurgents

Nigeria and neighbouring Niger Republic have disclosed that both countries would be joining forces in doubling sub-regional security as part of measures aimed at ending rising cases of terrorisms across the black continet, particularly in sub- Sahara and Sahel regions.

The two countries explained that the partnership had been formed to ensure activities of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa (ISWA) fighters were reduced to barest minimum such that would ensure normalcy was restored in the troubled regions.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Mahamadou Issoufou on Tuesday said that the partnership would aid strengthening of sub-regional security.

According to the duo, the sub-regional security would help in pushing back against Boko Haram and ISWA fighters’ worrisome assertiveness in sub- Sahara and Sahel regions.

The agreement was reached after Buhari called his counterpart on phone on to sympathize with him and citizens of the neighbouring country, following recent killing of 137 people during insurgents attack.

The Nigerian leader, during the phone conversation, strongly condemned the terrorist’s attacks, describing it as heinous.

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and people of Niger Republic. Nigeria stands with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism,” the president was quoted to have said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.