Nigeria, Niger Customs partner on border security, trade

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Niger Republic Customs Administration have deepened bilateral cooperation on border security and trade facilitation, as President Bola Tinubu approved the creation of safe corridors and guaranteed passage for transit cargo bound for the Republic of Niger.

The presidential approval is aimed at easing the movement of loaded trucks awaiting clearance to Niger, unlocking long-standing transit bottlenecks and strengthening cross-border trade without compromising national security or economic interests.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this on Friday during a bilateral meeting with a Nigerien delegation led by the Director-General of Niger Republic Customs, Muhammadu Yaqouba, at the Customs House, Maitama, Abuja.

He explained that the initiative would facilitate the seamless movement of transit cargo—particularly goods originating from Apapa ports and Nigerian airports—destined for neighbouring countries. He assured stakeholders that such consignments would continue to be processed and moved within 48 hours.

“To protect the integrity of the transit regime, strict safeguards have been put in place to prevent diversion of goods,” Adeniyi said, warning that stiff sanctions await economic operators who violate transit regulations.

The CGC noted that the actions of a few non-compliant operators often create non-tariff barriers, erode trust and undermine regional trade.

He stressed that the Service is committed to streamlining documentation and removing avoidable bottlenecks along key corridors, including Illela–Sokoto–Kamba–Niger Republic, as well as routes linking Apapa ports and Nigerian airports to neighbouring countries.

Adeniyi, meanwhile, congratulated Yaqouba on his appointment, highlighting the long history of professional collaboration between both Customs administrations through the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and bilateral platforms.

He further underscored Nigeria’s international obligations to facilitate access to the sea for landlocked countries, citing Articles 124 to 132 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“Landlocked nations face unique operational challenges, as dependence on neighbouring ports and infrastructure often increases transaction costs and weakens competitiveness,” he said. “The Nigeria Customs Service has, over the years, remained committed to facilitating trade for our landlocked neighbours, including the Republic of Niger. This commitment will be sustained irrespective of political differences, because trade, security and regional stability are interconnected.”

Describing the meeting as the beginning of a renewed phase of cooperation, Adeniyi expressed confidence that sustained follow-up actions would redefine operational modalities, reduce costs, increase trade volumes and make the Nigeria–Niger corridor more attractive to transport operators.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Niger Republic Customs Administration, Yaqouba described the visit as a working engagement between two professional Customs services bound by shared responsibilities.

He thanked the Nigeria Customs Service for the warm reception accorded to his delegation, describing it as a reflection of the longstanding fraternity between both countries and their Customs institutions.

Yaqouba said the visit was prompted by two major concerns: the prolonged blockage of trucks transiting from the Republic of Benin to Niger and growing security challenges across the region.

“We face common security threats, particularly terrorism and banditry. Engagements like this give us the opportunity to find lasting solutions through cooperation and coordination,” he said.

He disclosed that Niger Republic has intensified counter-terrorism efforts since 2024, including the launch of Operation *Saran Kasa*, a coordinated initiative involving all national security agencies, which has recorded notable successes.

As part of the operation, scanners have been deployed to inspect all goods entering Niger, he said, stressing that Customs administrations play a critical role in combating terrorism, arms trafficking and other forms of cross-border criminality.

Also speaking at the meeting, the National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Major-General Garba Laka, congratulated Yaqouba on his appointment and expressed condolences to the Government and people of Niger over the recent terrorist attack near Niamey Airport.

He described the incident as painful, sympathised with the families of the fallen soldiers and reaffirmed the shared resolve of Nigeria and Niger to prevent a recurrence.

Laka noted that both countries share more than borders, describing Nigeria and Niger as one people with deep historical, cultural and familial ties, especially in border communities.

“Insecurity in any part of the Sahel affects all of us. Arms trafficking, drug smuggling and the concealment of ammunition in cargo vehicles remain major threats that require coordinated and sustained action,” he said.

He added that the Government of Nigeria accords high priority to Niger-related issues, including trade, energy supply and security, noting that requests from Niger—particularly on petroleum products and gas—receive prompt attention at the highest level.

The NCTC coordinator advocated the revival of bilateral security frameworks such as cross-border right-of-pursuit arrangements, called for joint Nigeria–Niger operations and sustained inter-agency collaboration, and expressed confidence that the outcomes of the meeting would translate into concrete actions on the ground.