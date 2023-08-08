Nigeria needs entertainment to preserve its cultural heritage- Lara Fashola

Concerned by the dwindling cultural values across Nigeria, the convener of Olokun Festival, Dr. Lara Fashola, has disclosed that the government and individuals support for all forms of entertainment remains a better strategy to sustain the country’s culture and tradition.

Fashola said that entertainment would remind Nigerians, inform as well as educate visitors on the tradition and cultural heritage of each ethnic group in the country.

She disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen while announcing the 2023 Olokun Festival which hold on August 26 in Lagos State.

The convener noted that educating the public on the role of entertainment in cultural heritage preservation formed part of the reason the theme for the 2023 festival was ‘Entertainment is Culture.

According to her, “The theme ‘Entertainment is Culture’ underscores the vital connection between the arts, music, dance, and storytelling with our rich Yoruba heritage.

“We aim to demonstrate how these elements have been integral in passing down our traditions through generations. By embracing the joy and creativity of entertainment, we strengthen our collective identity and keep our culture alive.

“The 2023 Olokun Festival is set to be an extraordinary celebration, commencing with prayers and propitiations for economic growth and wealth, diving deep into the spiritual and historical significance of the deity Olokun.

“We have envisioned an expansion of the frontiers of Yoruba cultural heritage. This year’s edition seeks to promote and boost the richness of our people’s culture in a grand and remarkable manner. Our goal is to create an unforgettable celebration that will leave a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of everyone present”, Fashola added.

