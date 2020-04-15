Nigeria must resist criminal elements seeking to exploit lockdown – APC

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The All Progressives Congress has urged Nigeria and Nigerians to devise means in resisting criminal elements seeking to exploit the coronavirus imposed lockdown in carrying out nefarious activities in the country.

It explained that the incessant reported cases of unrest and robberies in the country, particularly in Lagos and Ogun states respectively had necessitated the call, and that the citizens must rise as one irrespective of religion, ethnic or political affiliations to defeat the common enemy.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the current administration was aware of the situation and had been taking neccesary steps to quell the rising opportunistic crimes occasioned by the lockdown and restriction placed on movement by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

The party spokesman, in a statement released on Wednesday, noted that a major and coordinated offensive by the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and Directorate of State Services (DSS) is underway against the miscreants seeking to disturb the peace being enjoyed in the country.

He noted that the government will not relent in its primary responsibilities of ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of all citizens, adding that the APC-led administration would continue to take bold steps to secure the country and the citizenry.

“There is no dispute about the hardships being faced by many citizens as a result of the unavoidable lockdown. However, we must resist criminal elements trying to exploit the situation and in the process inflicting further hardships on already stressed fellow Nigerians.

In responding to this ugly situation, we would like to caution the various vigilante groups to resist the urge to resort to unlawful and extra-judicial actions in the name of protecting communities.

There are already disturbing reports of vigilantes terrorising innocent citizens. What we all need now is to offer ourselves support and ensure we provide as much comfort as possible for one another,” the statement added.

The ruling party, however, enjoined Nigerians to support the country’s security services in protecting the weak, vulnerables and communities from the opportunistic miscreants.