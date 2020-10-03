Nigeria Military neutralises dozens of terrorists, destroys hideouts in Borno

The Nigerian Military has disclosed that it airstrike neutralised dozens of Boko Haram members and destroyed several structures owned by members of the terrorists group.

It said that the terrorists and their hideouts in Maima and Tusuy near Warshale and Tongule along the Dikwa-Rann axis of Borno were discovered and destroyed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Confirming the act, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, through a statement on Saturday in Abuja, described the destruction and neutralisation as an appreciable success in stemming terrorists’ activities in the North East zone of the country.

Enenche explained that the achievement was recorded by the crews of the subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2 on independence day, Oct. 1, said the feat was achieved sequel to credible intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions, which indicated that the locations were being used as rendezvous points by the terrorists.

According to him, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the two locations.

“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralising several of the terrorists,’’ the military spokesman added.