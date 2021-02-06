Nigeria military combs Ogun border communities for farmer-herdsmen clashes sponsors

In a bid to forestall another round of farmer-herdsmen clashes in Ogun State, the Nigerian Military has deployed a joint security task force to the border communities in order to stem and arrest sponsors as well as others engaged in the face-off in the state.

The border communities stormed by the law enforcement agency, as gathered, were those on Nigeria/Benin Republic border lines particularly Imeko, Aiyetoro, Ipokia, and others considered to be hotbeds for the clashes that had crippled peace and harmony in the state.

Arrivals of the joint security taskforce came barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Police, Ogun Command disclosed that several dozens of hoodlums have been arrested and detained to restore normalcy to the affected communities in the state.

Confirming arrival of the joint task force, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said that the decision was reached by all security formations as a strategy to restore peace and harmony across the state.

Abiodun assured residents that the government would not encourage any act that negates the country’s constitution and that anyone found involved would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We have deployed a joint security taskforce to Imeko, Aiyetoro, Ipokia, and other border communities along the Nigeria/Benin Republic Border, to forestall a repeat of the recent, fatal farmer-herder clashes in the Yewa axis.

“This decision follows briefing by security chiefs who have now been charged to put the situation under control and return normalcy to the areas. As we will not tolerate anything that threatens the security of lives and property, the Ogun State Government will give security agencies needed support to deal with the situation and bring the full weight of the law on anyone who chooses to foment trouble in the area and indeed Ogun State”.

Earlier, the Ogun command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said it was unlawful for anyone to deny fellow Nigerians right to live in any part of the country and pursue their legitimate businesses, including cattle rearing.

“Due to this, the Command has arrested some suspects in connection with the recent incidents and will make example of them to serve as a deterrent to others. Kingpins, procurers and counsellors of these hoodlums will also be fished out to face the law.

“The Command also calls on both farmers and herdsmen, indeed the entire Yoruba and Fulani communities in Yewa and across the State, to fish out criminals especially herdsmen visiting from other states and neighboring countries who are perpetually creating tension amongst them, thus undermining their long and cherished history of peaceful coexistence”, he added.