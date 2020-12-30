Nigeria military arrest bandits’ informant, recover livestock in Katsina

The Nigerian Military has disclosed that its troops have arrested a bandits informant and recovered several rustled livestock from Kwayawa Village in Safana Local Government Area in Katsina State.

Aside from the arrest and recovery, it said, the troop of Operation HADARIN DAJI also rescued 18 women and five children said to have been kidnapped by bandits from the village.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, said that the operations were in line with the military commitment to sustain the tempo in their efforts to safeguard lives and property in the North Central Zone of the Country.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, Enenche said that the bandit was arrested yesterday following credible information on armed bandits’ activities at Wurma Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the operations were carried out by the troops in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force that was swiftly mobilized to the location.

“Troops had contact and engaged the bandits who had kidnapped some locals and rustled some livestock from Kwayawa Village in Safana Local Government Area. With superior firepower and support by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship, the armed bandits were forced to abandon the kidnapped victims.

“Consequently, troops rescued 18 women and 5 children as well as recovered 75 rustled livestock. During the encounter, troops also arrested one bandits’ informant named, Mohammed Saleh along with some arms and ammunition.

“The rescued kidnapped victims have been successfully reunited with their families and the recovered livestock handed over to the owners, while the arrested bandits’ informant has been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for further action,” the statement said.