Nigeria medical expert bags 1yr jail term for kissing UK patient

A Nigerian healthcare worker, Adewale Kudabo, has been sentenced to one year jail term by a United Kingdom (UK) court for sexually assaulting a vulnerable patient under his care.

Kudabo, who was employed at York Hospital under the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and was sentenced on June 10, 2025.

Presiding over the case, Judge Alex Menary condemned Kudabo’s actions, stating that he had “abused the trust” placed in him as a medical professional. “You abused that trust,” the judge told him during sentencing.

The court heard that the offences had a lasting psychological impact on the victim, who has since suffered anxiety and flashbacks as a result of the incidents.

According to the prosecution, Kudabo was assigned to assist the patient, who was in severe pain, with a bath. After completing the task, he reportedly kissed her on the lips. Despite her discomfort and physical limitations, the victim tried to move away. A few days later, Kudabo approached her again, asked if she wanted another bath, and attempted to kiss her a second time.

The Prosecutor, Henry Fernandez, during proceedings, described the patient as being left “confused and uncomfortable” following the assault.

In his defence, Kudabo’s lawyer, Jerry Sodipe, said his client had no prior criminal record and expressed genuine remorse over the action that was considered offensive to the patient.

Sodipe also revealed that Kudabo had relocated from Nigeria to the UK with his family for work, but has since lost his job due to the incident.

The NHS trust overseeing York Hospital issued a formal apology to the victim and confirmed that Kudabo had left his position shortly after the offences occurred.

Kudabo is expected to serve half of his one-year sentence before becoming eligible for release.