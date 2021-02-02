Nigeria may suspend flights from UAE, Netherlands over COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Government (FG) has said it may suspend flight operations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and The Netherlands due to the new COVID-19 protocols introduced by both countries for incoming Nigerian travellers.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 media briefing yesterday in Abuja.

Nuhu said both countries recently requested that passengers from Nigeria must carry out a PCR test four hours before departing from Nigeria.

“In addition to other requirements, is the requirements for PCR test before passengers depart from Nigeria to their countries. They are adding an extra requirement of having a rapid test done four hours before departure or before you board.

“If they insist on having these additional tests being done, then PTF has decided that their operations into Nigeria will be suspended,” Nuhu said.

The NCAA boss added that these countries and airlines would not determine for Nigeria, who to approve or how these tests would be done.

Nuhu said the government would be discussing with the airlines and countries involved.

“This will enable the PTF to have a clear and transparent process on determining who will do these tests based on the requirement for accreditation by NCDC, National Laboratory Council, Lagos State Government for Lagos airport and FCT for Abuja airport,” he explained.