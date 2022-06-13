Nigeria May begin producing military uniforms locally from 2023

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has disclosed that Nigeria would begin local production of uniforms for its military and paramilitary personnel from January 2023.

The commission said that the Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Sur Corporate Wear, would lead to the creation of Sur Corporate Wear Nig. Ltd. to produce the uniforms.

Through a statement signed by its Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Manji Yarling, on Monday, in Abuja, the commission stated that the production of the uniforms would be a joint venture project.

“The DICON Sur collaboration which will span a concession period of 20 years, will be responsible for producing uniforms for the Army, Navy, Air force, Police, Civil Defence and other military and paramilitary organisations,” it said.

On his part, the Acting Director-General of ICRC, Micheal Ohiani, charged all stakeholders in the project to resolve all issues hindering the completion of the factory and report to the commission in one week.

Also, the Director, Contract Compliance Department, ICRC, Jobson Ewalefoh urged all stakeholders to ensure that the project was completed within the stipulated time frame.

Ewalefoh said that the project was important to the nation as it would curb capital flight and create no fewer than 920 jobs.

He said that the project would also be a thing of pride for the nation to produce its uniforms and that as the project progressed, the DICON Sur joint venture woud be expected to begin to source all its raw materials from within Nigeria.

“The fact that we produce our military and paramilitary uniforms locally is a pride to all of us. It is a pride that we all must uphold.

“Sudan is producing their own military kits and I know DICON can do it if they have the right support,” he said.

Ewalefoh further assured all stakeholders that ICRC would liaise with all the relevant government agencies to fast-track the ongoing process of securing approval for off-takers when production would begin in January.

