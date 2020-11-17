Nigeria maintains 2020 AFCON qualification lead, ends Sierra Leone tie goalless

Inspite of Nigerian national team recording a goalless draw with Sierra Leone during their fourth round qualifiers match for 2020 Africa Cup of Nations competition, the Super Eagles maintained the lead on the group L table with eight points.

The Super Eagles lead was further aided after its closest opponent on the group, Benin Republic, could not defeat Lesotho away, and ended its tie goalless as well.

During the match on Tuesday, the Nigerian team scored a goal at middle of second half but was disallowed after the assistant referee ruled an off-side against the Super Eagles player.

Aside from the goal disallowed, the Nigerian team that scored four goals at home during their encounter four days earlier in Benin, Edo State, could not put pressurize their opponent.

Also, the Sierra Leone team that had come from four goals down to clinch a draw in Benin-city against the Eagles could not repeat their beautiful display before their countrymen.

The result leaves Nigeria at the top of its qualifying group with eight points, just one point above Benin in second place with four games played.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Leonean team currently seat comfortably on the table at third position with three points and were closely followed by Lesotho with two points.