Nigeria losses N57bn annually to mental health challenges

After a thorough investigation on mental health challenge impact on Nigeria, the President of Jars Therapeutic, Prof. Akindotun Merino, has disclosed that the country losses over N57 billion annually to the scourge.
Merino added that currently across the country, atleast one in every four Nigerians have been discovered battling with mental health including trauma, depression and other ailments in the category.
She spoke yesterday at the launch of the Lagos Community mental health/trauma care initiative, which was also attended by the first lady of Lagos, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, stated that the ailments currently prevents victims from been productive in their chosen fields.
The president, meanwhile, appealed that the governments and private individuals should begin to give issues on mental health adequate focus across the country, saying some may appear medically sound but mental sick.
The Don’s stance was corroborated by Sanwo-Olu, stating that the current situation across the country further indicated that one out of four Nigerians was battling with mental health showed that it was expedient to intensify efforts on sensitization and provide care that could help manage the mental health of the citizens.