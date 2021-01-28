Nigeria leads West Africa in gas consumption, hits 1m MT

The Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association said the country’s consumption of Liquefied Natural Gas (cooking gas) hit one million metric tonnes last year. This is the highest consumption level in West Africa. The association said it was working towards achieving a target consumption level of two million metric tonnes in the next two years.

The NLPGA said this yesterday in a statement where it described as a major milestone, Nigeria achieving a consumption level of over one million MT of cooking gas in 2020.

It said, “The year 2020 will be remembered for so many things, least of all, a once in a century global pandemic. But, within this year also, Nigeria’s LPG sector achieved a major milestone with the laudable achievement of exceeding the one million metric tonne per annum mark for gas consumption.

“As at December 30, 2020, LPG coastal supplies broke the 1 million tonnes barrier for the first time in Nigeria’s history and Nigeria being the first country to hit this mark in West Africa sub-region.”

Other milestones According to the association, other milestones achieved included incremental volumes from inland producers as well as the inauguration of two major inland production plants.

The statement said, “These are significant achievements in spite of a COVID-19 ravaged economy, global economic downturn and numerous business environment bottlenecks.

“The NLPGA remains committed to the sectoral growth and development of gas, market penetration and the multiplier effect of expanded gas utilisation as can be gleaned from the initiatives and policy direction of government.”

The association said the positive and forward-thinking policies of the Federal Government and the support from the office of the Vice President and its National LPG Expansion Plan were major contributors to the achievement.

It said, “Equally appreciated are the initiatives of the National Gas Expansion Program of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“We recognise the continued support and enforcement efforts of government agencies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the Department of Petroleum Resources in conjunction with the Joint Working Committee in promoting, educating and ensuring the safe use and handling of LPG in Nigeria.”

The association added that in the strive to achieve additional one million tonnes in the next two years, it would continue to advocate for international best practices, investment unlocking policies and incentives, and safe switch to gas from other dirty fuels.