Nigeria: Judiciary, politicians and public trust

The Nigerian judiciary, once revered as the guardian of justice and the last hope of the common man, is now struggling under the weight of growing public distrust.

In a country where the democratic process is often contested and political power ruthlessly pursued, the judiciary has increasingly been drawn into the vortex of political battles, eroding its image of neutrality and objectivity.

Today, the question before the nation is a critical one: can the Nigerian judiciary regain public trust in this age of politicised justice?

The problem is neither abstract nor exaggerated. This is arising from controversial electoral rulings to the apparent selective application of justice in cases involving high-ranking political figures, the Nigerian judiciary has faced a series of legitimacy crises.

Recent years have witnessed a pattern of judicial decisions that appear to defy legal logic and favor political incumbents, leaving the public with little confidence in the impartiality of the courts.

Perhaps more damaging is the widely held perception that courtrooms have become arenas where justice is not served based on the rule of law but negotiated through influence, proximity to power, and financial inducements.

This perception is not without basis. Numerous reports, investigations, and testimonies have pointed to judicial corruption rulings allegedly bought and judgments allegedly influenced. Election tribunals, in particular, have been a focal point of public scrutiny, where rulings often mirror political alignment rather than legal merit.

When courts consistently validate victories marred by irregularities, or overturn electoral outcomes on questionable technicalities, the populace is left to wonder who truly wins in Nigeria’s courts the petitioner or the person with more powerful backers?

But it is essential to understand that while the perception of a politicised judiciary is damaging, it is not irreversible. The Nigerian judiciary can, in fact, regain public trust but doing so will require more than rhetoric. It demands systemic reform, a cultural shift within the legal profession, and the courage to confront entrenched interests that benefit from a compromised judicial system.

First, judicial appointments must be overhauled to prioritize merit, integrity, and independence over nepotism and political loyalty. The current system, in which political figures exert undue influence over who becomes a judge or justice, undermines the very foundation of judicial impartiality.

Judicial nominations should be subjected to rigorous vetting processes that involve independent bodies, bar associations, and civil society, ensuring that only individuals of proven competence and unimpeachable character are entrusted with the gavel.

The judiciary must embrace transparency. The reasoning behind high-profile decisions, especially in politically sensitive cases, must be clearly articulated and made publicly accessible. Nigerians have the right to understand why a particular judgment was rendered. When rulings are opaque or appear to contradict established legal principles, suspicion naturally follows.

Opening up the judicial process to public scrutiny through live broadcasts of major proceedings, timely publication of court judgments, and open access to court records can help demystify the process and reinforce confidence.

Third, internal accountability mechanisms must be strengthened. The National Judicial Council responsible for disciplining erring judges, must function with greater transparency and responsiveness.

It must not only investigate and sanction misconduct but do so in a way that reassures the public that no one is above the law. Secretive inquiries and delayed responses only fuel the belief that the judiciary protects its own at the expense of justice.

Additionally, the welfare and working conditions of judges must be improved. A judiciary that is underpaid, overworked, and poorly protected is one that is vulnerable to corruption and coercion.

If we expect judicial officers to resist inducement and intimidation, they must be provided with adequate security, fair remuneration, and the assurance that their independence will be protected by the state.

Civil society also has a role to play in the revival of the judiciary. Legal professionals, scholars, and rights organizations must speak out against judicial compromise and push for reforms.

The Nigerian Bar Association, in particular, must rise to the occasion not just as a professional body but as a watchdog for justice. It must be willing to call out judicial misconduct and defend judges who stand firm against political interference.

Furthermore, the culture within the judiciary must evolve. Judges must recommit themselves to the principles of justice, fairness, and constitutionalism.

They must remember that their loyalty is not to any party or politician but to the Constitution and the people. The courage to deliver unpopular yet just decisions, even in the face of threats, is what distinguishes a great judiciary from a compromised one.

Importantly, citizens must also re-engage with the justice system. Apathy, born of disillusionment, allows impunity to flourish. Nigerians must demand better from their judiciary, challenge injustices, and hold institutions accountable. Public trust is not just earned through institutional reform; it is also built through active civic participation and a shared commitment to democratic ideals.

The road to restoring faith in the Nigerian judiciary is long and fraught with obstacles, but it is not impassable. Across the country, there are still many judges who uphold the law with integrity, deliver courageous judgments, and resist the temptations of compromise. Their example shows that the rot is not total, and that reform is not a fantasy.

Justice is the cornerstone of any civilised society. When courts lose their moral authority, when judgments are seen as tools of political manipulation, the very soul of democracy is threatened. Nigeria cannot afford a judiciary that is anything less than just.

The nation must choose: either we confront the politicisation of our justice system head-on and rebuild it on the foundation of truth, fairness, and independence or we continue down the path of impunity and public disillusionment.

The time to act is now.