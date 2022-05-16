Nigeria, Japan partner on baseball, softball devt.

The Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA) has collaborated with the Japan-Africa Baseball and Softball (J-ABS) Foundation to promote and develop both sports across the country.

The need for the partnership was said to have been motivated by the exploits in sports, talents, and resources abound in the country.

The Public Relations Officer of NBSA, Robert Onwukwe, disclosed that the initiative is aimed at promoting the game in every possible way in Nigeria and that it was time to tap into the potential of both sports.

In a statement issued yesterday, in Abuja, Onwukwe disclosed that the memorandum of understanding signing is scheduled for Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, and will be followed by a technical seminar for coaches and game masters to improve the developmental process of the sport.

The spokesperson further said that the initiator of the project, J-ABS Foundation, in partnership with NBSA, will be driving the sports promotion process over a period of five years as it is J-ABS’ first project in Nigeria.

According to the statement: “The aim of the project is to make Nigeria the power and pillar of baseball in Africa, considering the exploits in sports, talents, and resources available in the country.

“The two countries are ready to jointly identify, strive to strengthen and facilitate the realization of the goals, as well as mitigate existing and perceived challenges in relation to baseball in Nigeria,”

