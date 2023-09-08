Nigeria is best place to invest now- Elumelu

After a thorough evaluation of the Nigerian economy, the Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has disclosed that the present state of the country’s business environment provides better opportunities for investors to have return on investments.

Elumelu noted that the fast growing economy which presently serves as home to over 20 percent of Africans would give any investor the opportunity to further achieve its desired goals.

While disclosing that Nigerian has the largest consumer populations globally, he stressed that the portfolios of companies listed under Heirs Holdings have continued to demonstrate the opportunity abound within the country.

Elumelu disclosed this during the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Conference in New Delhi, India, a business forum attended by President Bola Tinubu, which was jointly organised by the High Commission of Nigeria to India, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC).

The Heirs holdings boss, meanwhile, urged the Indian private sector to seize the available opportunities and invest in Nigeria, in order not to miss it.

“This is the time to invest in Nigeria. I speak as a private sector investor in Nigeria, the companies in our Group’s investment portfolio demonstrate the opportunity. I believe you also can take advantage of our track record and success.

“Nigeria is a huge market; over 200 million people with the largest economy on the continent. Most importantly, the population is not just over 200 million people; the demography of the population is exciting.

We have a cohort of young people who are there to consume, and we also have people who are intelligent, energetic, hardworking, who provide the human capital that investors need to drive their businesses”

He assured the investors that the Nigerian president’s is committed towards creating enabling environment for foreign investments to thrive across the country.

At the Presidential roundtable, the Indian investors, after listening to President Tinubu and Elumelu, promised investments portfolio of about $14 billion to Nigeria.

Elumelu, was recently named co-chair of the Business 20 (B20) Action Council focusing on African economic integration, alongside Sunil Mittal, Founder of Bharti Enterprises (Owners of Airtel).

Established in 2010 within the G20, the B20 comprises corporate business enterprises and organisations and serves as the official platform for dialogue between the G20 and the global business community.

