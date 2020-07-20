Nigeria Immigration sensitizes public on service delivery, commission’s responsibilities

As part of measures to enhance its service and meet public expectations, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced a three days sensitization programme to educate Nigerians on the commission’s service delivery and responsibilities.

It explained that the sensitization programme, which is being used to commemorate the NIS 2020 SERVICOM WEEK, had become imperative to educate the public on workings of the service and get feedback from Nigerians to ensure improved NIS services.

The NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, said that the Servicom Unit of NIS was saddled with the responsibility to interface with the public for complaints and ensure compliance with service delivery and standard.

Babandede, through a statement by the NIS Public Relations Officer, James Sunday, said that the activities lined up for the week was to educate, sensitise and inform the public and officers on how to address issues that centred on services rendered by NIS.

“As a responsive and responsible agency that prioritize the demands of the public on the service, the NIS through the SERVICOM Unit operates a Contact Centre that receives all complaints forwarded by phone calls, in-person or other means of communication on service delivery, abuse, lack of satisfaction by NIS clients and customers with the aim to give it quick attention,” the statement read.

The NIS boss listed activities lined up for the week to include visitation to the NIS service windows within the NIS Headquarters, the FCT Command of the service, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and that the week would be rounded up with Award presentation to deserving individuals and offices.