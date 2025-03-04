Nigeria Immigration former boss dies inside Abuja Kidnappers’ den

Kidnappers have killed a former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Parradang after his abduction in Abuja.

Details surrounding the circumstances of his abduction and subsequent killing remain unclear, as authorities have yet to provide further information.

Attempts by The Guild to obtain comments from the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, on Tuesday were unsuccessful as she didn’t pick up her calls or respond to text messages.

The former Comptroller-General of Immigration was reportedly killed on Monday night by his abductors.

As of the time of this report, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Parradang dedicated over three decades to public service, serving in various capacities within the Nigerian Immigration Service.

His career spanned multiple locations, including Kano, Lagos, Kwara, Enugu, and the FCT.

The incident adds to growing concerns over insecurity and the rising cases of kidnappings across Nigeria, particularly in the nation’s capital.