Nigeria High Commission under lock after diplomats test COVID-19 positive

The Nigeria High Commission in London has been shut after two officials tested positive for COVID-19, in order to prevent further spread of the virus among the staff at the commission.

It said that the offices would remain underlock for the next ten days when the entire premises would have been disinfected and adequate tests conducted on the staff to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

The High Commission, through a statement release yesterday, said that all steps been embarked upon were majorly to avert further spread of the disease among the staff.

The statement read: “This afternoon the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office. At the entrance, COVID test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.”

The statement said, “In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.

“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.”

The High Commission said it regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused and solicited the cooperation of the general public.

