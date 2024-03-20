Nigeria has no business importing food- Tinubu

Amid agitations for land borders reopening to boost food security, the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has advocates that the country does not need to depend on imported food to survive considering the huge land mass available across the country, saying, Nigerians need to get more involved in agricultural production.

Tinubu said that if everyone irrespective of status get involved in agricultural production, there will be more foods available for consumption as well as exportation.

The first lady stated this on Wednesday when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, in her office at the State House, Abuja.

She noted that the various interventions of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI especially in the areas of Agriculture, Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Welfare are to complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The President has made the right decisions. These decisions will help us build a Nigeria that is more respected. We should be more accountable as a people as regards our resources”.

Tinubu said there is a need to inspire the youth to think appropriately about the nation’s development and the need to support the drive toward it.

“We have to inspire them to think Nigeria first before any State”.

She explained that this necessitated her, through the Renewed Hope Initiative,RHI organize the #ONE NIGERIA/Unity Fabric.

“Youth between 15 years to 25 years will design the fabric depicting Nigeria and not just their State or tribe. The prize money is huge”.

On the Issue of IDP’s, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the RHI has commenced the monthly Food Outreach Program to the IDP’s and Persons with Disabilities.

“I am not being deterred. I will continue to do all I can for the people”.

In her remarks earlier, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN Aisha Mohammed explained that the Organisation is looking forward to the country committing more funds to Youth, Women and Girls.

“We need your voice to what the UN is doing with women empowerment, girls, poverty alleviation, education and the rest”.

She expressed the readiness of the United Nations to partner with the renewed Hope Initiative, RHI an Initiative of the First Lady in these areas knowing that Senator Oluremi Tinubu is passionate about these areas.

The visit was also an opportunity to introduce the new Resident Coordinator of the UN in Nigeria, Mohamed Moustapha Malik Fall to the First Lady.