Nigeria, Ghana delegates meet over citizens unfair treatment, others

Efforts to end harassment of Nigerians particularly businessmen in Ghana has been intensified with delegates from both countries meeting to fashion out possible solution to prevent alleged ill-treatment from Ghanaians on their visitors trading in major cities.

At the meeting between delegates from both countries, discussions were also held on possible strategies that could further strengthen Nigeria/Ghana bilaterial engagements.

The meeting came days after Nigerian businessmen in Ghana wrote a pettition to President Muhammadu Buhari, explaining how their host had harassed and designed new policies to force them out of businesses in the country.

Confirming the meeting, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, through a statement made available to The Guild, said that the meeting was held in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The ministry spokesperson added that both countries delegates had successful bilateral engagement that would possible end the harassment and other issues affecting Nigerians in Ghana.

Nwonye stated that the Nigerian delegation was led by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo while the Ghanaians representatives was led by Minister for Trade and Industry, Allan Kyeremanteng.

Other delegates from Nigeria at the meeting were Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

Also present were representative of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Comptroller General of Immigration; and Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

Other members of the Ghanaian delegation include: Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammed Habibu Tijani.

Before the new policies said to have been allegedly designed by the Ghanaian government to force their visitors out of business, a section of the Nigerian High Commission building in the country was reported to have been pulled down by the host government.

Angered by the acts, the visitors converged on the High Commission’s premises in Accra to register their displeasure over current happenings and the demolition exercise.

The protesters, during the match, alleged that their shops were being closed in the enforcement of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act (865).

According to the protesters, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol allows free movement of people, goods, and services in West African countries also allows them to trade in Ghana.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and particularly Nigerian traders in the country have been at odds over the issue and it had degenerated to a diplomatic roar between Ghana and Nigeria.