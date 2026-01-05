Nigeria emerges 5th best English-speaking African country

Nigeria has been ranked the 5th best English-speaking country in Africa and 29th globally in the 2025 edition of the Education First (EF) English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), reaffirming its strong position among English-speaking nations on the continent.

The ranking was released by Education First (EF), a global leader in culturally immersive education, which assessed adult English language skills across 123 countries and regions. The index draws insights from millions of test participants worldwide and evaluates proficiency based on standardized testing.

The 2025 EF EPI is based on results from 2.2 million test takers who completed the EF Skills Evaluation Technology (EF SET), the world’s largest free standardized English test. For the first time, the assessment also included speaking and writing skills, measured using proprietary artificial intelligence technology developed by Efekta Education Group, EF’s education technology arm.

The report, published in 2025, places South Africa first in Africa and 13th globally, followed by Zimbabwe in second place on the continent. Kenya and Zambia ranked third and fourth in Africa, while Nigeria emerged fifth, ahead of countries such as Ghana, Uganda, Ethiopia, Tunisia, and Morocco.

“English remains the world’s most widely shared language for international communication. In a time of growing global complexity, its role as a common bridge between cultures, economies, and ideas is more important than ever,” said Kate Bell, author of the EF EPI and EF’s Head of Assessment.

According to EF, Nigeria’s strong performance is driven by the widespread use of English as the official language and primary means of communication across education, governance, media, and business, helping to sustain high levels of proficiency nationwide.

The EF EPI reports that Africa’s top-performing countries continue to benefit from the institutional use of English in schools, government, and professional settings, positioning them for stronger participation in global communication, trade, and diplomacy.