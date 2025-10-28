Nigeria edge out Benin Republic to qualify for WAFCON 2026

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have booked their place for next year’s Women African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, Morocco 2026, after edging out their Benin Republic counterparts.

Following a 2-0 away win over their west African neighbours, the Nigerian female team played out a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to record a 3-1 aggregate win, ensuring they take part in the top-tier women’s football competition in the continent.

In the first leg which witnessed absolute dominance by the Super Falcons, goals from Chinwedu Ihezuo and post player, Esther Okoronkwo, gave a cushion to the 10th time WAFCON record winners before a 1-1 draw in the second leg courtesy of a first half header by Ashleigh Plumptre which was cancelled out in the second half by the visitors.

Sequel to the qualification achieved on Tuesday, the Super Falcons will look forward to extending their dominance in the competition for the 11th title.