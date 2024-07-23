Nigeria economy turnaround will depend on Dangote successes- Obi

Amid face-off between Dangote Group and Federal Government agencies, the former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has cautioned the apex government against introducing economic policies that could stiffen Dangote businesses across the country, saying Dangote business successes will aid Nigeria and Africa economic turnaround.

Obi said that should Dangote businesses suffer any major setback, the Nigerian and African economy may not be able to address the spiral challenges that could accompany the failure.

He stated this on Tuesday through a statement released on his official social media handle while reacting to the face-off between both parties.

According to him, “The recent conflicts between Dangote Industries and some government agencies are deeply troubling. This issue transcends political affiliations and personal grievances. It is fundamentally about Nigeria’s economy, future, and the well-being of its citizens.

“Given Alhaji Dangote’s significant contributions to Nigeria, it is crucial that these disputes are resolved swiftly. Government agencies should be directed to offer the necessary support for the seamless launch and operation of the

“Dangote Refinery and its associated enterprises. The refinery has the potential to generate approximately $21 billion in annual revenue and create over 100,000 jobs, with numerous additional positive impacts on the economy.

“Its strategic importance in addressing Nigeria’s fuel crisis, boosting foreign exchange earnings, and fostering economic growth cannot be overstated. The refinery is too vital to fail and must not be hindered, considering its crucial role in our national welfare.

“The Federal Government and its agencies need to recognize the significance of Dangote’s contributions. Alhaji Dangote is not just a businessman; he is a national and African brand symbolizing patriotism, commitment, and impactful entrepreneurship.

“Despite operating in a challenging business environment, he has established a remarkable industrial hub in Nigeria, encompassing over 15 sectors, including cement, sugar, salt, fertilizer, infrastructure, tomatoes, automotive, energy, petrochemicals, rice, poly sacks, real estate, mining, logistics, and maritime.

“Alhaji Dangote’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s industrialization, job creation, and economic growth, despite adversities, warrants full support and protection. With economic indicators like unemployment, inflation, forex scarcity, and debt worsening, every sensible and patriotic government should regard enterprises like Dangote Industries as national treasures, meriting robust support and protection.

“In the interest of Nigeria and its citizens, as well as Africans at large, I urge the Federal Government and its agencies to provide Dangote Industries, especially the refinery, with all necessary support.

“The success of Dangote is intrinsically linked to the success of Nigeria and Africa; conversely, its failure would be a significant setback for both Nigeria and the continent”.