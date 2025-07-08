Nigeria diplomat dies in Guinea-Bissau after brief illness

Nigeria’s diplomatic community is in mourning after the sudden passing of the Acting Head of Mission (Chargé d’Affaires ad interim) at the Embassy of Nigeria in Guinea-Bissau, Zainab Momodu, after a illness.

Momodu was confirmed dead by medical experts at the Military hospital Bissau, where she was stationed as Nigeria’s top diplomatic representative, responsible for the day-to-day operation at the embassy.

Her passing was confirmed by the Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday through a statement issued to newsmen.

According to the statement signed by its spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, the ministry described her death as a profound loss to the foreign service, the diplomatic community and the nation at large.

“As a hardworking and dedicated career diplomat, she served Nigeria with distinction, commitment and professionalism in different capacities”

The circumstance surrounding Momodu’s death are not clear but the ministry has extended its condolence to her family, colleagues and friend.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time. We pray for the peaceful repose of her soul and for divine comfort for all who mourn her,” it said.

Momodu joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in the year 2010 and was a member of the 20th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy.