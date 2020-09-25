Nigeria deports 10 Egyptians, seven others

No fewer than 10 Egyptians and seven Sri-Lankans deportation have been approved by the Federal Government after violating their entry condition into the country, a situation said to have been against the nation’s Immigration Act.

Their actions, the government said, contravened section 45, subsection 2, section 46, subsection 1 and Section 47, subsection 1 of the Nigeria Immigration Act 2015.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said that the deportation of 10 Egyptians and seven Sri-Lankans were with immediate effect after violating conditions for their entry into the country.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday by the Nigeira Immigration Service (NIS), Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, Aregbesola said that their deportation was signed in line with the government’s measures to curb illegal entry into the country.

“Seven Sri-Lankans that were jailed for petroleum product related offences after serving their jail terms were ordered by the court to be deported to their country as well.

“The minister also signed the deportation order of one Ali Mahamat Taher to France and one Kasinathan Ramasamy to India who were found to be involved in activities violating the conditions of their entry into Nigeria.

“Taher was found to be engaged in activities capable of undermining the security of a friendly neighbouring country to Nigeria in Maiduguri, Borno state. While Ramasamy was found working as a shop attendant in Kano,” the said statement said.