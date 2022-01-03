Nigeria Customs generate N188.6bn in 2021

The Area two Command of Nigeria Customs Service in Onne Port has generated N188.6 billion revenue from January to December 2021.

In comparison to the year 2020 which was N118. 96 billion, the income generated was higher in percentage by N11. 98 billion as 2021’s revenue was described to be the highest collection of the Onne Port revenue in history.

As disclosed through a statement released on Monday and made available to newsmen by the Customs Public Relations Officer at Onne Port Command in Rivers, Ifeoma Ojekwu, the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC) of the Command, Auwal Mohammed, stated that the generated revenue was described as a feat for the command in 2021 because of the increase in percentage.

Mohammed affirmed that the collection of the agency was the highest in the history of the command revenue generation.

“The command’s revenue generation in 2021 surpassed the 2020 collection by N69.6 billion. A total of N118. 96 billion was generated as revenue by the command in 2020.

“On enforcement and anti-smuggling activities, the CAC revealed that 34 seizures were made in 2021 with a total duty paid value of N11. 98 billion for such seizures.

“Prominent among the seizures is 1,387 cartons of tramadol falsely declared to evade detection.

“Other seizures include rice, engine parts, vegetable oil and other concealed items with intent by defiant agents and importers to evade accurate duty payments.’’ he said.

Stating the statistics, Mohammed said that the command was able to record 1,083,846 metric tonnes of cargo with a total Free On Board (FOB) value of $402,367,568 on exports within 2021, adding that the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of the total export was N764,462,724 within the year in review.

He further commended officers and men of the command for their immense commitment to ensuring the facilitation of legitimate trade and preventing the smuggling of any form.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

