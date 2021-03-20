Nigeria culture council boss appeals for indigenous foods promotion

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the President, World Crafts Council (African Region), Otunba Segun Runsewe has said the promotion of Nigerian food culture is a collective responsibility of every Nigeria in order to encourage healthy living, create employment opportunities for the unemployed youths and open business opportunities at the micro and macro levels.

Otunba Runsewe said this on Friday at a media parley to draw attention of Nigerians to the need to patronise made in Nigeria food, promote the Nigerian food culture and discourage the consumption of foreign foods most of which are preserved with chemicals that have long time negative effects on human body.

Runsewe added that all Nations of the world are devising various strategies of mitigating the effects of Covid-19, noting that the pandemic has come with severe hardship to all citizens of the world, but the promotion of the consumption of our brand of our food, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will be minimised.

According to the National Council for Arts and Culture boss, “Nigerian foods are not only natural and rich in nutrients, most of our foods are medicinal and can help to build the body and boost our immunity system.”

The Executive Chairman, Business Visa Limited, Alh. Sani Garba in his contribution stated that Business Visa is a non governmental organization putting together a platform where all the small scale entrepreneurs, especially women and youths can come together and express themselves in terms of availing themselves of business opportunities available to them and come together to harness such opportunities and proffer solutions to their problems. Alh. Sani Garba pleaded with the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for small scale entrepreneurs, especially the ones in agro businesses to market their finished products.

Runsewe added that the Nigerian food basket has the capacity to create 2,000 direct Jon’s and 2,500 indirect jobs in a short term and over 5 million jobs in the long run if sustained.