Nigeria coronavirus death toll hits five, Lagos, FCT, Edo record new cases

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday disclosed that another patient infected with coronavirus has died, increasing the number of casualties to five since the virus broke out in the country.

NCDC added that 10 new cases of coronavirus were also recorded in the country with Lagos recording six, Edo state and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja recording two each.

With the new cases, the Disease control agency disclosed that the country now has 224 cases with 27 patients discharged from the isolation centres across the country.

It stated that the 10 new cases which have been securely quarantined and are receiving adequate attention from medical experts.

A breakdown of the states records showed that Lagos- 115; FCT- 45; Osun- 20; Oyo- 9; Akwa Ibom- 5; Ogun- 4; Edo- 9; Kaduna- 4; Bauchi- 6; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 2; Rivers-1; Benue- 1 and Ondo- 1.

The agency confirmed the new cases in a statement on its official social media handle, urged Nigerians to continuously adhere to precautionary measures as advised by medical experts.

 

