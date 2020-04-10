Nigeria coronavirus cases hit 305 with Niger, Anambra joining affected states

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

As the lockdown order by the Federal Government intensified, no fewer than 17 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 305.

Of the 17 cases, Niger and Anambra states recorded their first cases each, eight in Lagos, two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Kastina state had three while Kaduna and Ondo states recorded one case each.

Currently, Lagos which still has the highest number of cases now has a total of 163 infected people, followed by the FCT with 56 cases, Osun with 20, Edo had 12, Oyo-11, Bauchi with six, Akwa Ibom still had five, Ogun had seven, Kaduna with six and Kastina state had four cases.

Others were Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers, Ondo, Kwara and Delta states that currently had two cases each as against Benue, Niger and Anambra states that currently manage one case each.

Confirming the statistics, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, explained that three cases earlier been managed by Lagos State Government have been transferred to Ogun State.

NCDC explained that the cases were residing in communities sited on the border between Ogun and Lagos states before contracting the virus which was the reason they were earlier transferred to Lagos for treatment.

“With the cases transferred to Ogun state, Lagos now has 163 confirmed cases while Ogun state now has seven confirmed cases since the virus broke out in the country”, NCDC added.

The agency further disclosed that 58 persons have been discharged from the isolation centres in the country as against the seven cases that died after contracting the disease.