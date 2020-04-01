Report on Interest

Nigeria coronavirus cases hit 174, multiplies in Lagos, Akwa ibom joins queue

No fewer than 23 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 174 in the country.

Of the 23 cases,  Akwa-Ibom recorded five cases, its first cases, nine in Lagos, seven in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja while Kaduna and Bauchi recorded one case each.

Currently, Lagos which still has the highest number of cases now has a total of 91 infections, followed by the FCT with 35 cases, Osun with 14, Oyo with eight, Akwa Ibom with five, Ogun, Edo and Kaduna with four each, Bauchi with three, Enugu and Ekiti with two, while Rivers and Benue have one.

Nine have been discharged, while two deaths have been recorded.

