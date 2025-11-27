Nigeria condemns military takeover in Guinea-Bissau

The Federal Government has denounced the military takeover in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the suspension of the country’s presidential and legislative elections, describing it as a grave threat to democratic governance and regional stability.

The takeover occurred in the aftermath of the 23 November election, which ended in controversy as both President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and opposition contender Fernando Dias simultaneously asserted victory.

In a broadcast yesterday, the military announced that it had assumed “total control of the country,” suspended all electoral activities, and sealed the borders after an exchange of gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.

Nigeria voiced its concern through a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by Kimiebi Ebenfa, warning that the unconstitutional seizure of power undermines democratic progress, disrupts constitutional order, and endangers peace across the West African sub-region.

“This coup d’état represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which explicitly rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means,” the statement read.

The Government urged the immediate restoration of constitutional rule and called on the coup leaders to guarantee the safety of detainees and protect democratic institutions.

It also demanded firm assurances for the safety of election observers still performing official duties in Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria appealed to all sides to act with restraint, embrace peaceful dialogue, and uphold the will of the people as expressed through the ballot.

It further warned that those behind the coup would be held accountable for actions capable of plunging the country into instability and reversing democratic gains.

As a leading member of ECOWAS and the African Union, Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to working with regional and international partners to ensure a prompt return to civilian rule and to advance democracy, peace, and stability across Africa.