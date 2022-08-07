Nigeria clinches 4×100 women relay gold during 2022 Commonwealth games

The Nigerian athletics relay team has won the 4×100 meters women’s relay final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after finishing 42.10 seconds ahead of England and Jamaica respectively during the race.

Inspired by the world and Commonwealth Games 100 meters hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, the Nigerian team finishing time set a new African record of 42.10 seconds.

Other members of the relay team include the 19-year-old sensation and silver medalist in the 200 meters, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Grace Nwokocha.

Meanwhile, the men’s 4×100 meters relay team increased the country’s silver medals won at the games to eight after finishing third behind the England and Trinidad and Tobago teams in the final.

The Nigerian male team quartet comprising Udodi Onwuzurike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, and Raymond Ekevwo, returned 38.81 seconds after England and Trinidad and Tobago teams recorded 38.35 and 38.70 seconds respectively.

Both teams ran to the delight of many Nigerians and other spectators during the race held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday.

Details later…

