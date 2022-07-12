Nigeria cannot afford to make mistakes in 2023 – Sanwo-Olu 

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that Nigerians could not afford to make mistakes at the 2023 general elections.

He noted that the outcome of the 2023 general elections would greatly determine the future of Nigeria hence Nigerians could not afford to make mistakes in electing their leaders in 2023.

He stressed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the right choice for 2023 because he had built bridges across Nigeria.

He said that Tinubu had worked with persons from different regions and groups in the country, noting that he looked out for quality people to work with.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, said that Nigerians must choose rightly in 2023 because it was about the country’s future.

The governor, speaking yesterday, in Lagos, called on residents to be loyal and obedient to the state and to country, stating that patience, obedience and loyalty were important duties residents owed the state.

According to him, parents must train their wards in godly manner and instil in them morals to be obedient, loyal and patient.

On her part, the governor’s wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence, noting that Lagos State was growing in leaps and bounds because of peaceful coexistence by various groups in the state.

She further encouraged residents to continue to pray for peace in the country, live with the fear of God and love one another.

