Nigeria can rule the world, conquer corruption if- EFCC boss

As Nigerians celebrate the country’s 64th independence anniversary, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has appealed to the citizens to collaborate more with the Commission in reforming, aiding progress and enduring development across the country.

Olukoyede said that the citizens’ support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s fight against corruption and other financial crimes through the agency will improve the country and serve citizens’ interests.

The EFCC chairman stated this in Abuja on Tuesday through his 2024 Independence anniversary message to Nigerians.

According to him, the EFCC is more resolute in its drive to make Nigeria corruption-free and charges every Nigerian to collaborate more with the Commission in pursuit of reform, progress, and enduring development.

“At the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, we are resolute in our fight against corruption in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As we celebrate our 64th independence, let us forge ahead in pursuit of reform, progress, and enduring development”, he said.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria can get better, rule the world, and conquer corruption through every Nigerian’s enhanced commitment, passion, and drive.

“We can make Nigeria greater. We can rule the world. We can conquer corruption!”, he said.

