Nigeria beats Samoa 4–0 to secure U-17 Women’s W-Cup knockout ticket

The Nigeria U-17 female football team, Flamingos, has reach the last 16 in the 2025 U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Samoa 4-0.

The Nigerian team produced a dominant display during the game to secure its first win after losing two matches played previously.

With the victory on Saturday, the Nigerian team has qualified for the knockout as one of the third best teams from the group stage of the tournament.

A brace from Queen Joseph and one each from Azeezat Oduntan and skipper Shakirat Moshood ensured the Flamingos record the victory.

Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls lost their opening two games to Canada and France, heading into the Group D clash with Samoa.

To qualify for the next stage, Nigeria needed to beat the Oceania side by at least two goals.

They did in style, beginning with Joseph, who found the net just 13 minutes into the game.

Three minutes before the half-hour mark, Moshood made it two for the West Africans in Morocco.

She converted from the spot after a VAR review, sending the Samoan goalkeeper the wrong way.

By the time it was 34 minutes on the clock, Joseph completed her brace, finishing off a brilliant assist from Tabitha Terlumu.

Moshood would have gotten her brace just two minutes into the second half. But her 47th-minute penalty was saved by the Samoan goalkeeper, Grace Ae.

Oduntan, nevertheless, struck beautifully, sending the ball to the top far corner, in the 68th minute to make it four for Nigeria.

The Flamingos pressed on for a fifth goal and could have done so on many occasions. But they finished the game 0-4, enough to reach the Round of 16. Nigeria ended with a +3 goal difference.

Victory meant Nigeria finished third in Group D, with Canada securing first place in the group after defeating France 2-1.

Nigeria will face Korea DPR in their next game on Tuesday.

Reacting after the game, Nigeria coach, Bankole Olowookere, said: “Our start was disappointing and we tried to make up for that. The girls are happy now, they still want to take part in the tournament, they don’t want to go home.

“So they just had to bring a good game to make sure that we could remain one of the contenders of this tournament. It’s good that we have strong opposition, to prepare us for the next game. We have to work on those areas where they were able to penetrate from our team.”