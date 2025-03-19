Nigeria: Bandits and terror during holy month

As Muslims across Nigeria particularly those in the northern region of the country, embarked on the sacred journey of Ramadan—a month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal—violence has overshadowed the period, bringing grief instead of peace to the Muslim-dominated states.

Despite the calls for restraint and devotion, bandits and terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have intensified attacks on communities, spreading fear of insecurity in the worshippers.

The holy month began on March 1, 2025, with attacks that quickly dampened the spiritual atmosphere. That day, gunmen stormed a market in Madaka, Niger State, killing at least 21 people and abducting several others.

Two days later, on March 3, armed men invaded the Chikakore community in Kubwa, Abuja, kidnapping five people, including an entire family and their visitor.

Witnesses reported that the attackers operated for hours without encountering restrians from security agencies, raising concerns about the growing reach of these criminal elements—even within the nation’s capital.

The violence escalated on March 10, when Boko Haram militants attacked farmers in the Dumba area near Lake Chad in Borno State. At least 40 civilians were executed in the raid, adding to the rising death toll in the region before the fasting period.

For many residents of Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Jigawa, Niger, Borno, and some parts of Abuja, this Ramadan has been anything but peaceful. But for Yusuf Abdullahi, who lost his younger brother in the Madaka market attack, the period remains “a nightmare.”

“Ramadan is supposed to be a time of peace and devotion, but this year, it has become a nightmare. We cannot go to the mosque freely, we cannot go to the market, and we live in constant fear of who will be taken next,” he lamented.

Even urban areas are not spared. In Kubwa, Abuja, where the March 3 kidnappings took place, residents remain fearful despite their closeness to the country’s seat of power.

A neighbour of one of the kidnapped families, Aisha Suleiman, said the attacks had forced people to alter their religious practices as against the previous years.

“We no longer attend Taraweeh prayers in large numbers because we fear these criminals might strike again. Even breaking our fast outside is risky. This is not how Ramadan should be,” she said.

Religious and community leaders have condemned the rising violence, urging the government to strengthen security measures. Sheikh Musa Umar, an imam in Kaduna, described the attacks as a direct affront to the sanctity of Ramadan.

“These criminals have no regard for human life or religion. Islam preaches peace, and harming innocent people during Ramadan is the height of wickedness. The government must do more than just issue statements; we need real action,” he said.

The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that the crisis affects all Nigerians.

“This is not just a Muslim problem. Insecurity affects all of us. The question is: when will our leaders take this crisis seriously?” he asked.

The Nigerian military has intensified operations against insurgents, yet many communities remain vulnerable.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa, assured Nigerians that security forces are actively addressing the threats.

“We understand the fears of Nigerians, especially during this sacred period. Our troops are conducting intensified operations to dismantle these criminal networks, and we will not relent until peace is restored,” he said.

Despite these efforts, security analyst Kabiru Adamu warns that the government’s approach remains largely reactive.

Meanwhile, some residents have resorted to forming vigilante groups, though they lack adequate resources.

Security analyst, Kabiru Adamu, believes the government’s response has been largely reactive rather than proactive.

“The terrorists and bandits have adapted their tactics. Instead of large-scale attacks, they now focus on smaller, scattered strikes that stretch security forces thin.

“The government must invest in intelligence gathering and community engagement to stay ahead of them,” he explained.

Some residents have taken matters into their own hands, forming vigilante groups to protect their communities.

However, Musa Garba, a vigilante leader in Zamfara, says their efforts are hampered by inadequate resources.

“We do our best, but how can we face these killers with just hunting rifles while they have AK-47s? We need the government’s support,” he said.

Despite the ongoing violence, many Muslims in Northern Nigeria remain steadfast in their faith, continuing their prayers and fasting with the hope that peace will return.

The contrast between the sanctity of Ramadan and the brutality of these attacks shows the urgent need for a comprehensive security strategy to protect civilians and uphold the true spirit of the holy month.

As Ramadan progresses, a critical question remains: Will authorities take decisive action to curb the violence, or will this sacred period continue to be marred by fear and bloodshed?