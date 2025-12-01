Nigeria: Badaru out, Musa in?

It has just been announced that Tinubu’s defense minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has resigned on “health grounds.”

In Tinubu’s administration, “health grounds” has become the political version of “my dog ate my homework.” It usually means the person has been fired but needs a polite exit. Recall Abdullahi Ganduje’s own “health grounds” resignation?

Badaru had no business being defense minister in the first place. He brought no relevant experience to the role, and his temperament was unsuited to a country dealing with a worsening security meltdown. The appointment was baffling to anyone who genuinely worries about Nigeria’s survival.

Bello Matawalle’s presence in the Ministry of Defence is equally unjustifiable. Apart from his chronically manifest incompetence and lack of education, the allegations about his chumminess with the bandits that have been tormenting Nigerians make his role in national security a tragic farce.

He also deserves to “resign on health grounds,” preferably before the public loses its sanity.

If Omoyele Sowore is right that Tinubu plans to replace Badaru with former Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, that would be a good call.

General Musa knows the terrain and has actually fought the internal enemies Nigeria wants to defeat.