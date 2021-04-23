Nigeria assures readiness to support climate change cause, Paris Agreement

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the international community of Nigeria’s preparedness to galvanize relevant stakeholders for climate action, and readiness to support regional, continental and global multilateral processes for attainment of objectives of the Paris Agreement.

He added that the fight to redress the impact was the responsibility of all countries and stakeholders and that Nigeria would not be an exception in supporting the global cause.

Buhari who spoke on Friday during a Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, congratulated United States President, Joe Biden, for renewed interest in the Paris Agreement, adding that he would rally other African nations to support the global efforts.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that it was encouraging that the summit came at a time the world was experiencing tremendous vulnerability from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change impacts, among several other global challenges.

“The issue of Climate Change has taken the front burner globally, as its effects can be seen and felt all around us; ranging from increased atmospheric temperature to irregular rainfall patterns as well as sea-level rise owing to the melting of glacial ice.

“Nigeria commends the Biden Administration for the positive decision of returning the United States to the Paris Agreement. In addition to bringing about abundant green economic opportunities to the US economy, the move further complements the larger transition process of global economies to low carbon development pathways,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

The president said that the summit would prove instrumental in galvanizing high-level political support for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and its Katowice Rulebook as well as inviting more countries and stakeholders to take more climate-oriented responsibilities.

Buhari told world leaders that Nigeria was one of the most vulnerable nations, and it had started undertaking major environmentally sound and climate-friendly programs while treading the path of sustainability.

He said, “We are expeditiously implementing programs that stimulate gradual transition away from the use of wood stoves to kerosene, Liquefied Natural Gas, biogas, and electricity. The immediate effects include healthy competition among private sector players leading to higher productivity, employment, and faster service delivery.

“In the Agriculture production and supply chain sector, we are targeting improved efficiency and productivity through the provision of accurate and timely weather forecasting to farmers, supply of drought tolerant and early maturing crop varieties, and promoting empowerment towards the diversification of sources of livelihoods.

“Beyond ending gas flaring by 2030, the oil and gas sector has undertaken steps for diversification; risk management system; insurance hedging; research and development and emergency/crisis planning.”

The President further said that the overall outcome of the highlighted actions had translated into food supply sufficiency, improved nutrition, less hunger, increased employment, new job opportunities, better livelihoods, reduced poverty, decreased vulnerability to health challenges, and higher quality of life.

“Nigeria calls on countries to embrace Circular Economy and Sustainable Production and Consumption models in order to expedite the attainment of the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.”