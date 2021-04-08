Nigeria Army kill gunmen during airstrike operations in Akwa Ibom

As part of coordinated efforts toward eliminating and gaining control against terrorists and insurgents in Nigeria, the military and security agencies of the Nigeria Army have successfully neutralised scores of gunmen that often attack security agencies in Akwa Ibom State.

It said that the scores of gunmen were neutralized with airstrikes during a joint military operations under Operation at Ntak Ikot Akpan deployed to restore sanity across the state.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, explained that combined ground team and air component conducted a clearance operation in Ntak Ikot Akpan in order to flush out miscreants and hoodlums who had acquired dangerous weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

Yerima, in a statement, released to newsmen yesterday confirmed that the armed forces carried out airstrikes on some communities in the Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The army spokesman said, that the community was bombed since “in the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons. The last incident led to the killing of some policemen including a Chief Superintendent of Police.”

“The general security situation in Akwa Ibom state has been very peaceful until recently when the security situation around Essien Udim Local Government Area of the State became tensed occasioned by activities of some hoodlums and criminal elements. The miscreants exploited various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes. In the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons.

“The last incident led to the killing of some policemen, including a CSP. The hoodlums continued to terrorize law-abiding citizens through extortions and infringement on their rights.

“Consequently, a combined team of Military and Security Agencies in the State conducted a clearance operation at Ntak Ikot Akpan in order to flush out the miscreants. The operation was successfully executed and resulted in the dislodgement of the criminals while fleeing hoodlums were neutralized by the Air Component.”

According to the army spokesman, normalcy has been restored in the area while the Police personnel has since assumed full control and carrying out normal duties. Members of the public are advised not to panic but to remain calm and continue to support the security agencies to further consolidate on the successes recorded so far.