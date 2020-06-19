Nigeria Army airstrikes destroy Boko Haram command centre in Sambisa 

As part of coordinated efforts toward eliminating and gaining control against terrorists and insurgents in Nigeria, troops of the Nigeria Army has destroyed Boko Haram’s Tactical Command Centre located in the Sambisa forest with airstrikes.

It explained that scores of Boko Haram insurgents were neutralised during the joint operation involving the troops attached to Operation Long Reach by the Air Task Force of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the operation was in continuation of air interdiction missions being conducted to drive out the leadership of the Boko Haram Terrorists and their members in the North East.

Enenche, through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, said some of the insurgents were neutralised at Yuwe in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

“The operation was executed on 17 June 2020 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions observed the significant presence of BHTs in the settlement and also established that a prominent compound with solar panel-mounted rooftop and a large tree in the middle with a nearby flag-mounted sentry post was being used by the BHTs to coordinate their operations in the area”.

“Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets dispatched by the ATF to take out the Command Centre took turns in attacking the location scoring accurate hits, leading to the destruction of the Centre and surrounding structures as well as the neutralization of several fighters.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism. The Defence Headquarters equally urge them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country”.