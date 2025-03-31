Nigeria airline suspends operations over technical hitches

As part of measures to protect passengers’ lives and property, a domestic airline operator, Green Africa, has suspended its flight services until after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations over the inability to fix its aircraft lessor.

The operator stressed that the unexpected issue with the aircraft lessor occurred suddenly, and all efforts to fix it, to serve customers better, proved abortive

Announcing the suspension, the airline’s chief executive officer(CEO), Babawande Afolabi, in a statement released yesterday, said customers with existing bookings would receive direct communication regarding refunds.

“In line with our commitment to transparency at Green Africa, I am reaching out to keep you informed of a sudden and unexpected development with our aircraft lessor that prevents us from operating our flights over the next few days,” he said.

“Despite all our efforts to manage the situation and avoid a disruption to our operating schedule in immediate terms, unfortunately, we will not be able to operate until after the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays.

“We understand the inconvenience that this may cause to you, and we sincerely apologise to our valued customers who will be impacted by this disruption to our flight schedule.

“Please rest assured that we are actively working towards ensuring that we are able to resume operations in very short order.

“Customers with existing bookings will receive direct communication from Care regarding refunds, rebooking options, and alternative travel arrangements.”

The company added that customers are encouraged to visit its official website and social media channels for the latest updates.