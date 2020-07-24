Nigeria Air Force releases female combat pilot suspected killers to Police

Barely 24 hours after remains of first female combat pilot officer, Tolulope Arotile, was laid to rest, the Nigeria Air Force has handed over three suspects involved in incidents that led to the death of flying officer to the police for prosecution.

The Air Force identified the three suspects as Nehemiah Adejoh, Igbekele Folorunsho, and Festus Gbayegun who were former classmates to the deceased.

Through a statement signed by its spokesman, Ibikunle Daramola, and made available to The Guild on Friday, the airforce stated that the suspects released to the law enforcement agency at its base in Kaduna State.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Airforce, Group Captain, Hadi Ahmed, narrated that the suspects knocked down the deceased who they claimed was their ex-classmate.

“These suspects were in a KIA Serento Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), with number plate AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna) and that when the car knocked down Arotile who was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death.

“The trios were on their way to visit the wife of a serving senior officer residing in the Base before the accident occurred in the state.

“NAF would continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and provide all necessary support to enable it to carry forward the case to its logical conclusion,” Ahmed added.

Arotile, who buried with full military honours on yesterday, died from head injuries sustained after a car reversed and hit her at the Air Force base in Kaduna.