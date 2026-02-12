Nigeria advocates accountability, audit reform across AU bodies

Nigeria has issued a strong appeal for greater fiscal discipline, enhanced institutional accountability, and the prompt implementation of outstanding audit recommendations across all organs of the African Union, aimed at strengthening continental governance and operational efficiency.

Delivering the country’s position, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar highlighted persistent challenges, including discrepancies in financial records, breaches of procurement regulations, and low recovery rates for loans and advances, urging decisive corrective action.

The statement was presented yesterday during the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as part of deliberations on the Permanent Representatives’ Committee report, which seeks to promote principled multilateral cooperation and a more accountable African Union.

Ambassador Tuggar warned that expanding staff numbers without measurable improvements in output risks weakening institutional efficiency, stressing that unchecked administrative growth could undermine the AU’s effectiveness if it is not matched by corresponding productivity gains.

He also urged the Council to adopt a definitive timeline for the full implementation of all outstanding audit recommendations, emphasizing that accountability must be applied consistently across the organization.

The intervention reinforces Nigeria’s longstanding commitment to institutional reform within the AU, aligning with broader continental efforts to address inefficiencies and ensure that resources are deployed transparently in support of Africa’s shared priorities.